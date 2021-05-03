Futsal: Cuba to debut today against unknown Nicaragua in Concacaf pre-World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, May 3 (ACN) The Cuban national futsal team will make its debut today against the unknown Nicaraguan team in the North, Central American and Caribbean Football Confederation (Concacaf) tournament to be held in Guatemala until May 9 with four tickets to the World Cup 2021 in Lithuania.



With the Domo Polideportivo and Gimnasio Teodoro Palacios Flores as its venues, the qualifiers are hosting 16 teams divided into four groups. Team Cuba, led by the experienced coach Clemente Reinoso in group D, will be seeking a place in its sixth World Cup.



Cuban futsal players have participated in the editions of Spain 1996, Guatemala 2000, Chinese Taipei 2004, Brazil 2008 and Colombia 2016.



Meanwhile, the inexperienced Nicaraguans will try to get their first ticket ever, a fact revealing of their little or almost zero chance to defeat the mucho more seasoned Cubans, whose other two opponents in the group will be El Salvador and the United States.



The teams that finish first and second in each stage will advance to the May 7, and the four winning teams will continue up to the semifinals, already qualified for the World Cup.



The semifinals and the final game will be held on May 8 and 9, respectively. The regional qualifiers were initially scheduled for May 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the postponement of the FIFA Futsal World Cup forced a reschedule for 2021.



Bent on attending its sixth world tournament, Team Cuba includes experienced players such as goalkeeper Yasmani Martínez (CFG), goal scorer Edgar Castillo, and pivot Sandy Domínguez.