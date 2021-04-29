Cuban beach volleyball players qualify to the next stage of the Cancun hub





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 29 (ACN) Lidianny Echeverria and Yanileydis Sanchez, Cuba's second pair, will see action today as part of the 32 players who made it to the third state of the world beach volleyball circuit, held in Cancun until May 1.



The Cuban duo will face the Chinese Wang-Xi on Thursday and, if they win, they will be play the winners of the match between the Mexicans Revuelta-Orellana and the Dutch Ven Iersel-Ypma.



After being bye in the qualifying phase, the Cubans debuted with a 2-0 victory over the Dutch Shoon-Stam. Now they will strive to remain undefeated in the four-star category tournament that grants points for the world ranking.



On their end, Leila Martinez and Daylen Delis, the main Cuban pair, split honors Wednesday. First they won 2-0 against Israel’s Dave and Starnikov, but then they lost 0-2 to the Norwegians Lunde and Olimstad.



Now the Cubans will compete in Sofia, Bulgaria, from May 20 to 23.



They will use these events to score points for the world ranking and prepare for the pre-Olympic of the Confederation of North, Central America and the Caribbean (Norceca), to be held in Colima, Mexico, on June 24-27.



The Tokyo ticket requires participation in 12 tournaments, a goal that Martínez and Delís will reach in Bulgaria.