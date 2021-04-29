Cuban Rivero and his club qualify for the Spanish basketball league play-offs





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 29 (ACN) The Hereda San Pablo Burgos club, where Cuban Jasiel Rivero plays, has confirmed its qualification for the play offs of the ACB basketball league in Spain, where they are currently in sixth place in the standings.



This was published today on its official website by the team from Burgos led by Joan Peñarroya, adding that they have achieved this goal with four games left in the regular season.



The text states that this will be the first time in its history that the team from Burgos will participate in this round for the title in the format of direct playoffs among the top eight teams in the Endesa League.



He also points out that, nevertheless, the Castilians already played a semifinal in that tournament last season after playing a great role in the Final Phase in Valencia.



Tuesday, May 18 is the date originally scheduled in the calendar for the start of the playoffs for the title, which will last until Wednesday, June 16 at the latest.



The quarter-final matches will be played over two wins and will be determined by the positions in the standings at the end of the current phase.



At the moment, Burgos' team has accumulated 19 wins and 13 losses, and in this performance, the player from Cuba, Rivero, a regular starter with his team with a very stable performance in points scored and rebounds, has contributed a lot.



For example, in his most recent performance, on the 25th, he stood out with 15 points and eight rebounds under the boards, for a rating of 21, the highest of his national team.