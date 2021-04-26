Three Cuban wrestlers will seek their Olympic ticket to Tokyo





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 26 (ACN) As planned, Cuba will attend with three gladiators the world pre-Olympic wrestling tournament to be held in Sofia, Bulgaria, in early May, where they will seek their tickets to the summer event in Tokyo.



Authorities of the national commission of that sport informed that this Sunday travel to Europe the wrestlers Reineris Andreu, of the 57 kilograms (kg) and Yurieski Torreblanca (86 kg), as well as the female Milaymis Marín Potrillé (76 kg), with whom it is expected to raise to 15 the berths earned for the Olympics.



The route of these wrestlers includes a previous preparation base in Italy, and from there the jump to the venue of the last qualifying chapter of this discipline, reflects today the digital edition of the sports publication JIT.



The text adds that the base on Italian soil will also be used by the remaining classified in these two styles, namely Alejandro Valdes (65 kg), Geandry Garzon (74 kg), Reineris Salas (96 kg), Yusneilys Guzman (50 kg) and Yudaris Sanchez (68 kg).



The note also states that in the case of Laura Herin (53 kg), she will occupy for the moment the place won in principle by Lianna Montero, world bronze medalist, who is recovering from a recent illness.



Likewise, Yowlys Bonne, world champion in Budapest 2018, is also included in the group due to his eligibility in case athletes in divisions close to his (57 and 65 kg) face any difficulty.



In that sense it should be clarified that in wrestling the classification is not by name, but by division.



The other athlete summoned is young María Fernanda Santana García, whose main task will be to support the preparation of her teammates, especially Herin.



Professors Julio Mendieta and Filiberto Delgado will lead the Cuban athletic embassy, assisted by second trainers and medical personnel.



It is expected that Sofia's competition will be difficult and demanding, even though all the qualifying chapters at continental level have already concluded.



So far, Cuba has secured 12 places to the Olympic Games in Tokyo: six in the Greco-Roman modality, three male and three female athletes.



Among the Greco-Roman athletes stand out Mijaín López (130 kg), who will go in search of his fourth title at that level and make history as the only one with that amount in that sport, and Ismael Borrero (67 kg), who will try to add his second gold medal after the one won in Rio de Janeiro 2016.