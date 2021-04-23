Cuban beach volleyball duo for third success in Cancun





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 23 (ACN) The Cuban duo of Lidianny Echevarria-Yanileydis Sanchez will try to win their third victory today in the continuation of the second stop of the world beach volleyball circuit, which is taking place until Monday in Cancun, Mexico.



According to the website of that sport, the second Cuban duo will try this afternoon to maintain their undefeated record in the four-star category when they face Russia's Makroguzova-Kholomina.



On Thursday, the duo of Echeverria-Sanchez got a double victory over the Lithuanians Dumbauskaite-Grudzinskaite (21-19 and 21-13) and the Colombian sisters Andrea-Claudia Galindo (21-12 and 21-19).



Meanwhile, the main duo of the Caribbean island, composed of Leila Martinez-Maylen Delis, awaits the match against the Mexicans Cruz-Cortes, after losing 0-2 (12-21 and 19-21) in their debut against the Dutch Schonn-Stam.



The Cuban duos, which recently finished ninth in the first stop also in the Mexican beach resort, will also compete in the third stop in the same host city, scheduled to be held April 28 to May 1, as well as in Sofia, Bulgaria, May 20 to 23.



These competitions will be important to score points for the world ranking and to prepare for the pre-Olympic of the North, Central America and Caribbean Confederation (Norceca), also to be held in Mexico, June 24-27.



In order to participate in Tokyo, it is compulsory to accumulate 12 tournaments, a figure that Martinez and Delis will reach in the Bulgarian competition.