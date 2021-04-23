Cuban Felimon, today, in the final of the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 23 (ACN) Cuban boxing prospect Jorge Luis Felimon will go today to the most important fight in his short career, when he faces host Jakub Straszewski for the title, in the Youth World Boxing Championships held at the Hala Legionow Complex in the Polish city of Kielce.



There is no more time and Felimon, the only one of the nine Cuban representatives who made it to the grand final, will have to be careful to beat the local, who was also the only survivor among the 10 Polish fighters.



His trainers must have already alerted the youngster from Havana that against a local fighter it is necessary to get a good advantage in the exchanges so as not to leave the contest to the fate of the judges.

So far, the Cuban team has a 28-20 record.