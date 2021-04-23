Cuban beach volleyball pairs make their debut today at the second stop in Cancun





Havana, Apr 22 (ACN) The Cuban pairs of Leila Martínez-Maylen Delís and Lidianny Echevarría-Yanileydis Sánchez will debut today in the second stop of the world beach volleyball circuit held in Cancun, Mexico until next Monday with athletes from 27 countries.



The aforesaid teams will play respectively against the Dutch Schoon-Stam and the Lithuanian Dumbauskaite-Grudzinskaite pairs.



If they win, the main Cuban pair will be opposite the winner of the match between the Arvaniti-Karagkouni (Greece) and Cruz-Cortes (Mexico).



The same applies to Echeverría and Sánchez, who would deal with the winners of the match between Finland's Parkkinen-Ahtiainen and Colombia's Andrea-Gorda, as part of the first round of the four-star category event that awards ranking points.



In the previous and recently concluded first phase in Cancun, the pairs of Martinez-Delis and Echeverria-Sanchez were eliminated in the round before the quarterfinals and finished ninth with 400 points.



Cuba will also be present in the third stop, also in Cancun, as well as in Sofia, Bulgaria, from May 20 to 23. Both tournaments will give points for the Americas ranking with a view to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the summer and the qualifiers of the Confederation of North, Central America and the Caribbean (Norceca) in Mexico from June 24 to 27.



In order to be in Tokyo, the athletes have to take part in 12 tournaments, a figure that Martinez and Delis will reach in the Bulgarian event.