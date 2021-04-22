Cuban players Rivero and Justiz face off today in Spanish basketball League





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) A Cuban showdown will take place today in the ACB basketball league in Spain, where Jasiel Rivero, from Hereda San Pablo Burgos, and Javier Justiz from Casademont Zaragoza will play against each other.



Both players are now in different situations. Rivero is on a roll and having great season, whereas Justiz is gradually getting into shape after an meniscus injury that kept him away from the courts almost all of 2020 and part of the current year.



The two teams are also in different places: Burgos is fifth in the standings (19-11) and Aragon is 13th (11-19). However, both won their previous games.



On the 18th, Rivero's 16 points and seven rebounds lead the Burgos to a 94-83 victory over Saski Baskonia, current champion of the Spanish basketball tournament. Justiz, in turn, played less minutes but scored six points in his team's 99-71 victory over San Sebastián Gipuzkoa.

Tomorrow's game will be played at the Coliseum Burgos starting at 12:30 p.m. Cuban time.