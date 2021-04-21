Cuba announces team for the World University Chess Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 21 (ACN) Four men and two women led by national champion Carlos Daniel Albornoz make up the Cuban team that will participate in the World University Chess Championship, to be held in Paris, France, from July 27 to 31.



The team was announced by the Cuban Chess Federation and is also integrated by Arnaldo de La Vara, William Hernandez, Jorge Elias, Karla July Fernandez and Leancy Fernandez, all of them belonging to high education centers from different provinces.



It is an excellent opportunity to promote the international participation of our young players, said national methodologist Wilfredo Toledo, who added that parameters such as previous results and Elo accumulated were taken into account for the formation of the team.



Before the final integration, other players with presence in the various online tournaments held during the last 12 months were evaluated, and even the performance in the semifinal and final stages of the national championships was also taken into consideration.



The university competition will have, according to the official announcement, two independent events of rapid and blitz games, in both cases with a team format of four regular boards, in which the composition of sexes must be mixed.



Registrations will be open until the 30th of this month and the organizers also have the support of the International Federation (Fide) for the organization.



In the document sent to the national federations, it is emphasized that all participants must belong to university centers and it is clarified that the celebration will have the strict sanitary measures that mark every event since the appearance of the COVID-19.