Cuban Despaigne began hitting in NPB, other Cubans keep good pace





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) Cuban Alfredo Despaigne hit 4-3, with a double, two singles, a run scored and another run driven in, to break out of the offensive slumber that haunted him and be key today in the 6-4 victory of the SoftBank Falcons over the Rakuten Eagles, in the Japanese baseball league.



At the Kitakyushu Civic Stadium, the Cuban slugger, who drove in his first run in six games, raised his average to 220 and his hit total to six.



His compatriot and teammate, Yurisbel Gracial, hit a double in four opportunities to reduce his average to 304, while another Cuban, Livan Moinelo, struck out one of the three batters he faced in a perfect relief inning. His effectiveness remained at 0.00.



Meanwhile, at the Yokohama Stadium, Dayan Viciedo, one of those playing in Japan without credit sponsored by the Cuban national commission, scored a single in four at-bats in the nine-episode scoreless tie between the Chunichi Dragons and the DeNA All-Stars. The powerful baseman, who had not seen action since April 7 due to injury, lowered his average to 302.



His teammate, the speedy right-hander from Pinar del Rio(western Cuba), Raidel Martinez, struck out two of the three batters he faced in one inning of relief to keep his effectiveness at 0.00.



And the outfielder Leonys Martin was 4-2, with two singles, an RBI, a strikeout, a walk and a stolen base, in the Lotte Marinos' 8-4 win over the Nippon Ham Fighters at the ZOZO Marine Stadium in Chiba.



Leonys, who extended his hit streak to nine consecutive games, raised his average to 275 and his total number of runs batted in to 19, a figure that keeps him among the top five in that category in the Pacific League.