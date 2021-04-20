Cuban fencers to participate in Tokyo qualifiers





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) With the goal of guaranteeing tickets to the Tokyo Olympic Games, five Cuban fencers will travel in the coming days to San Jose, Costa Rica, host of the continental qualifying tournament.



The event, to be held April 29 to May 2, is essential in Cuba's aspirations to be represented in that sport in the upcoming summer event, after the participation of fencer Yoandry Iriarte in Rio de Janeiro 2016.



Alhjadis Bandera, national commissioner of that sport, told the digital edition of the sports publication JIT that it will be a unique opportunity to get the quotas for the summer competition, scheduled July 23 to August 8 of this year.



The text states that the epee fencers Yunior Reytor and Yamirka Rodríguez lead the team that includes the sabre fencers Harold Rodríguez and Leydis Veranes, as well as the foil fencer Humberto Aguilera.



Of those five fencers, only Rodriguez and Reytor had international action so far in 2021, competing in the epee World Cup organized in Kazan, Russia, last March, although neither could advance beyond 64th place.



The host of the pre-Olympic, Costa Rica, assumed the organization of that competition after Panama declined to hold it due to COVID-19.