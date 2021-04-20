Three Cubans in the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championship semifinals





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) The three Cuban fighters who are still in action will step into the ring today in the semifinal round of the World Youth Championship at the Hala Legionow Complex, scheduled to conclude on April 23.



And as always, best fighters advance, the trio of opponents they will face will try to make it difficult for them in their attempt to win the ticket to the grand finale.



Welterweight Dany Landys Lafos, who will be going to his fifth fight in the competition and has shown the best technical-tactical skills of the nine men registered by Cuba, will face Ukrainian Yuri Zakharieiev.



Lafos is a southpaw with a strong and precise punch, owner of an active right jab to keep the opponent at a distance. When attacking, he knows how to come in and out fast, reasons that allow him to come out on top in the difficult moments of the fight.



Meanwhile, cruiserweight Jorge Luis Felimon will have a tough bout against the stocky Russian Dadaev Ramadan, and supercomplete Fernando Arzola will fight Armenian Hovhannes Papazyan. Both have good height and reach, so today they will have to use much more of their jab and straight punches.



In this semifinal program, Russia will present seven fighters, while Kazakhstan and Ukraine have included five. Behind them, India and Uzbekistan are highlighted, both with four.



So far, the Cuban team led by coach Santiago Suarez has a 25-19 record, with six fighters already eliminated.

Cuban teams have won first place by country in 12 of their 19 historical participations in Youth World Championships.