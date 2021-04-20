Cuban judoka Orlando Polanco is placed in Olympic qualification zone





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 20 (ACN) Cuban judoka Orlando Polanco was included in the qualification zone for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, postponed to next summer, according to the latest update published on Monday on the website of the International Federation of this sport.



Polanco, of the 66 kilograms (kg), improved four places in the list -18 athletes and one per country this way- and joined the seven previous Cubans with privileged places in the face of the multi-sport event in Tokyo.



Along with Polanco, the list includes Idalis Ortiz, first in the over 78 kg, followed by Ivan Silva (90 kg), fifth, Kaliema Antomarchi (78 kg) and Maylin el Toro (63 kg), ninth, and Andy Granda (over 100 kg), eighteenth.



Completing the list of the Caribbean island in the zone, but for the continental quota -one for each nation-, Magdiel Estrada (73 kg), twenty-eighth.



Arnaes Odelin (57 kg) is looking for the eighth place in the zone for Cuba, and although he has improved 15 places after the last competitions that give points for the rankings in which Cubans have participated, he is still out in 42nd place.



Polanco is in 31st place, but above him there are several judokas from the same countries.



Other outstanding athletes in the Mexican continental competition were Estrada and Odelin, both with gold medals (700 points), and Antomarchi, who won the silver medal (490).



Granda distinguished himself in Tbilisi, where he won the bronze medal and 500 points for the world and Olympic rankings.