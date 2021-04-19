Six Cubans for bronze today in World Youth Boxing Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, April 19 (ACN) Team Cuba will have six fighters today in the marathon phase of the World Youth Championship quarterfinals at the Hala Legionow Complex.



Head coach Santiago Suarez’s pupils have notched up 17 out of 19 possible wins. One of his main bulwarks, the heavyweight Fernando Arzola, won the first bronze medal on Sunday with his 5-0 victory over the Croatian Josip Coric.



Today, Saidel Horta (56 kg) will fight the Kazakh Yarbolat Sabyr; Damian Favier Castro (64 kg) will face another Kazakh, Sabirzhan Akalykov; and cruiserweight Jorge Luis Felimon will be opposite the Ukrainian Mykyta Gorbatenko.



Meanwhile, Jadier Herrera (60 kg) will face the Japanese Reito Tustsumi; welterweight Dany Lafos will fight for bronze against the Moldovan Vladislav Gudzi, and Bryan Leon (81 kg) will face Petar Lijesevic, from Montenegro.



Seven of the nine young boxers that Cuba brought to the world championships are still in action. The two losses went to light flyweight Yislan Barrera and the middleweight Albert Gonzalez.



Cuban teams have won first place by country in 12 of 19 championships.