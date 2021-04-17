Cuba Launches Team to Caribbean Baseball Cup

Havana, April 16 (ACN) The Cuban National Baseball Commission announced Friday the baseball team to the III Caribbean Cup slated for May 8-15 in Willemstad, Curacao.



The team manager will be Pablo Alberto Civil from the eastern Las Tunas team and his selection is made up of 24 young players along some experienced ones, 13 catchers, seven diamond and four field players, plus 10 pitchers. They come from nine out of 16 teams that contested the Cuban National Series.