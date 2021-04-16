Cuban judo wins two gold and one silver medal in Guadalajara

HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) Cuban judokas won two gold medals and one silver medal Thursday, the first day of the Pan American Judo Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico, scheduled until tomorrow at the CODE Dome.



With the titles and the 700 points distributed by the event for the world and Olympic rankings finished Magdiel Estrada (73 kg) and Arnaes Odelín (57 kg), who defeated the Brazilians Alonso Wong and Ketelyn Nacimento, respectively, earned the titles and 700 points for the world and Olympic rankings.



According to the website www.ippon.org, Estrada defeated Wong by the Golden Rule in this, his second fight, whereas Odelin won three times, first the American Amelia Fulgentes by Wazari and then, in the semifinal rounds, also-American Leilani Akiyama, and thus earned his presence in the finals.



The silver medal went to Orlando Polanco (66 kg), who won his fight against the Haitian Gerard Cadet and the Peruvian Juan Pontigos, both by Ippon, but then lost to the Brazilian William Lima, also by Ippon.



Maylín del Toro (63 kg), also scheduled for today, did not show up.



Brazil leads the medal table with three gold, two silver and two bronze medals, followed by Cuba (2-1-0), Ecuador (1-1-2) and Chile (1-0-0), the four countries that won at least one of the seven titles in competition.



On Friday, Idalis Ortiz (+78 kg) and Kaliema Antomarchi (78 kg) will compete for Cuba.