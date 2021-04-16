Kaliema Antomarchi for Cuba in the last day of the Pan American Judo Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 16 (ACN) Kaliema Antomarchi will be the only Cuban judoka to compete in the closing day of the Pan American Judo Championships in Guadalajara, Mexico, a competition that awards winners 700 points for world and Olympic vis-à-vis the Tokyo 2020 Games.



After winning two gold medals Thursday with Magdiel Estrada (73 kg) and Arnaes Odelín (57 kg), and a silver by Orlando Polanco (66 kg), Antomarchi will seek to swell Cuba’s gold stock.



According to the website www.ippon.org, Antomarchi will fight the Canadian Caroline Godbout in the 78 kg Pool A.



The other Cuban scheduled to compete today was Idalis Ortiz (+78 kg), who got a bye in pool A. Ortiz would wait for the winner of the bout between pool B’s Nina Cutro-Kelly (USA) and Yuliana Bolivar (Peru). However, her name is not included in the latest update of the organization chart. Maylin del Toro (63 kg) was a no-show on her Thursday’s debut.



Brazil leads the tournament medal table with three gold, two silver and two bronze medals, followed by Cuba (2-1-0), Ecuador (1-1-2) and Chile (1-0-0), the four countries that won at least one of the seven possible titles.



Taking part in the Guadalajara tournament are 115 judokas (62 men and 53 women) from 20 nations.