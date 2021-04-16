Four Cubans debut today in World Youth Boxing Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, April 16 (ACN) The remaining four Cuban boxers will make their debut today in the fourth round of the World Youth Championships, held at the Leszek Drogosz Memorial of the Polish city of Kielce, in an attempt to preserve Cuba’s winning streak.



Damian Favier Castro (64 kg) will face Elmir Novruzov (Azerbaijan), whereas the middleweight Albert Gonzalez will be opposite the local Adrian Timofiejczuk; the semi-complete Brayan León will face the Kazakh Yerassil Zhakpekov, and the super-complete Fernando Arzola will fight the Polish Jakud Domurad.



Arzola is one of the main figures that head coach Santiago Suarez is counting on to fulfill his prediction of returning to Cuba with four gold medals and the first place by countries.



Despite his short career, Arzola has already trained and fought boxers enrolled in the Domadores de Cuba franchise, including one against four-time world champion Julio Cesar La Cruz.



So far, the young Cubans have six consecutive wins to their credit, two of them by the fists of welterweight Dany Landys Lafos.



In the last version of the event held in Budapest, the Cubans could only register three boxers and win one gold (64 kg Idalberto Umará) and one bronze medal (semi-complete Christian Pander).