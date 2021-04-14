Cuban player Rivero and his team on a losing streak in Spanish basketball league





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) After three successive defeats, Cuban player Jasiel Rivero and his team Hereda San Pablo Burgos will try to end today their losing streak in the ACB basketball league in Spain.



Team Burgos, now in sixth place (17-10), has a good chance of winning against San Sebastian Gipuzkoa (6-22), the doormat of the league, today at 3:15 in the afternoon, Cuban time, as usual without the presence of the public due to COVID-19.



The Cuban basketball player will try to maintain his usual good level in the tournament, on a par with his performance last Sunday (15 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists). Still, he was that game’s MVP, even if his club lost 83 to 89 that day to Fuenlabrada.



So far, in the voting for the most outstanding Latin American player of the Spanish basketball league, the Cuban is second only to Brazil's Marcelinho Huertas of Lenovo Tenerife.