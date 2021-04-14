Cuba opens World Youth Boxing Championship with two victories





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 14 (ACN) The talented Saidel Horta (CFG, 57) and Dany Landys Lafos (SCU, 69) brought joy to Cuba with their respective victories in the opening day of the World Youth Boxing Championship, underway in the Polish city of Kielce until the 23rd.



On the ring of the Leszek Drogosz Memorial, the Cienfuegos-born Horta defeated by unanimous vote of 5-0 (quadruple 30-27 and 29-28 to the Belarusian Kiryl Lovankou.



Only the Scottish referee Rai Ravi saw the Cuban lose in the third round, by 9-10, which shows the excellent demonstration given.



In his next fight, Horta will face Venezuelan Carfunjol Arteaga, who went bye in the first round, on Saturday.



Meanwhile, Lafos defeated Mexico's Marco Verde 3-2. The three referees who saw him come out on top voted 29-28, while Manuel Vilarino (ARG) and Naim Ramaj (CRO) both voted 28-29 against him.



Lafos will go head-to-head in the ring against Czech Milos Beranek next Thursday.



This Wednesday, other Cubans will make their debut: Yislan Barrera against the Turkish Mehmethan Cunar, as well as the cruiser Jorge Luis Felimon (HAB) against the Armenian Henrik Tshghrikyan, two opponents that should be much more complicated.



Cuba attends this world youth boxing championship with nine boxers and the goal of winning medals in all divisions, including four titles.



In the last world youth boxing competition, held in Budapest, the Cuban team was only composed of three fighters, but won a gold medal in the fists of Idalberto Umará (64), and a bronze medal through the light heavyweight Christian Pinder.