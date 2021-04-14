Two Cubans to debut at the 2021 AIBA Youth Men's and Women's World Boxing





HAVANA, Cuba, April 13 (ACN) The Cuban team's talents Saidel Horta (57 kg) and Dany Landys Lafos (69 kg) will make their debut today at the World Youth Boxing Championship in the Polish city of Kielce until April 23.



According to the drawing shown on the ring of the Leszek Drogosz Memorial, Cuban Horta will face Kiryl Lovankou from Belarus, while Lafos will fight Marco Verde from Mexico.



For the Kielce tournament, Cuban head coach Santiago Suarez chose in his group boxers Darian Favier Castro (64 kgs), Albert Gonzalez (75) and Jorge Luis Feliman (91), as well as Yislan Barrera (49).



Coach Suarez also included Jadier Herrera (60), super heavyweight Fernando Arzola and semi-completeweight Brayan Lean.



On April 14, in the second round, the light flyweight Barrera will make his debut against Turkey's Mehmethan Cunar, as well as Feliman against Armenia's Henrik Tshghrikyan, two opponents that should be much more complicated.



Meanwhile, the super heavyweight Arzola, undoubtedly the main winning card of the Cuban team, will fight his first blows on the 16th against the Polish Jakud Domurad.



According to the website of the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA), 487 boxers, 327 men and 160 women, from 66 countries will participate in the event.