Cuban judokas in Mexico for Guadalajara Pan American Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) Only six of the eight Cuban judokas who will compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games next summer are in Guadalajara, Mexico, venue of the Pan American Championships on April 15th and 16th.



Dr. Uvelino Moreno, the delegation's doctor, told ACN via Facebook that the reduced group complies with the health protocols enforced by the organizers. All six athletes are fit to deal with the continental tournament, which awards points for the coming event in Japan.



Idalis Ortiz (+78 kg) leads the female team, made up of Maylín del Toro (63 kg), Kaliema Antomachi (78 kg) and Magdiel Estrada, four of the six Cubans already qualified to the Olympics, whereas the men are Orlando Polanco (66 kg) and Arnaes Odelin (57 kg), who will fight for inclusion on list. Heading the Cuban delegation are Yordanis Arencibia (women) and Julio Alderete (men).



The other two Cubans, Andy Granda (+100 kg) and Ivan Silva (90 kg), are still in isolation.



Before Mexico, the Cubans finished a training stage in Tbilisi, Georgia.



The organizers of the Guadalajara competition expect the attendance of 116 judokas (64 men and 52 women) from 20 countries.