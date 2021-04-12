Cuban Rivero with another good game in Spanish basketball league





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 12 (ACN) With 15 points and seven rebounds, Cuban Jasiel Rivero played another good game today in the ACB basketball league in Spain, but could not prevent his team Hereda San Pablo Burgos from losing to Fuenlabrada 83-89.



Rivero was the most valuable player of his club with a rating of 15, in a game in which he scored six baskets from short distance in eight attempts, and three free throws out of six, besides giving two assists, although his performance was not enough to achieve the victory.



For the team from Burgos, which dropped to sixth place with 17 wins and 10 losses, this was the third successive failure in the Spanish basketball tournament.



This Sunday, at the Concejalía de Deportes de Fuenlabrada, the locals won the first three periods with scores of 20-19, 13-11 and 22-18, to reach the last period with a seven-point lead that proved decisive despite the fact that the final period was dominated 35-34 by the team from Burgos.



With this victory, the hosts took a breath of fresh air at the bottom of the standings with nine wins and 20 losses, which places them in 16th place among 19 teams.



For the victors, Leonardo Meindl, with 20 goals, and Marc García (18) stood out on offense, while on the other side, in addition to Rivero, Thaddeus Mcfadden (21) and Dejan Kravic (10) stood out with double digits, according to the official site of the tournament.



As for the collective statistics, the Fuenlabrada team took advantage of its dominance under the boards with 49 rebounds, compared to only 32 for their opponents.



Likewise, the winners were better from the perimeter with 10 three-pointers in 35 attempts, for an effectiveness of 28.6 percent, and in free throws with 79.4 percent (27/34); while Burgos was superior in field goals with 42.4 percent (28/66).