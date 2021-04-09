Cuban Jasiel Rivero in action today in Spanish basketball league





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 8 (ACN) Cuban player Jasiel Rivero and his club Hereda San Pablo Burgos will be in action today at the Burgos Coliseum in the context of the ACB basketball league in Spain against Lenovo Tenerife.



Both teams rank among the top five in the Spanish basketball tournament, considered one of the best in the world.



Lenovo Tenerife is third in the standings (21-5), whereas Burgos (17-8) holds the fifth position. This game will be an opportunity for the latter to get a rematch after what happened Tuesday in the Champions League—they lost 60-89 to Lenovo Tenerife—in closing the second phase of the competition, even if the two teams had already secured their place in the round before the quarterfinals of a competition in which the Burgos team will defend the title won last October.



Regarding the ACB League, Rivero and his teammates were beaten 77-93 by Barcelona in their most recent presentation on Sunday the 4th. The player, born in Havana, scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds.