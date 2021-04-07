Cuban judokas train in Turkey after Grand Slam





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 7 (ACN) Cuban judokas continue their preparation at the Antalya Grand Slam training camp, where only two of the eight committed to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, postponed to next summer by the COVID-19, competed.



Rafael Manso, president of the National Judo Federation, informed to the Cuban News Agency that all the disciples of Yordanis Arencibia and Julio Alderete, heads of the women's and men's technical groups, respectively, are already in Turkey.



He stated that the six who are currently active in the Turkish tatamis are Idalis Ortiz, over 78 kilograms (kg), Kaliema Antomarchi (78 kg), Maylín del Toro (63 kg), Arnaes Odelín (57 kg), Orlando Polanco (66 kg) and Magdiel Estrada (73 kg).



He explained to ACN that Ivan Silva (90 kg) and Andy Granda (over 100 kg) remain in isolation.



Previously, none of the four women could go up to the tatamis of the Grand Slam of Tbilisi, for testing positive during a PCR test, nor Silva, who presented at that time a runny nose due to a common cold, said from the headquarters the doctor Uvelino Moreno.



In Georgia, Granda won the bronze medal and 500 points for the Olympic ranking, and Polanco and Estrada won one bout and lost another, a result that guaranteed them 120 units.



The women waited in Georgia for the negatives, while all the men traveled to Turkey, where only Polanco competed, with a balance of one and one, and Estrada, who lost in his debut.



The next qualifying commitment of the Cubans for Tokyo will be the Pan American Championship in Guadalajara, Mexico, on the 15th and 16th.



Manso, who hopes that Ortiz, Silva, Antomarchi, del Toro, Granda and Estrada, all in the qualifying zone -one per country in each of the 14 divisions, the last one for the continental quota -one per nation-, will improve or keep their positions

.

The situation of Polanco and Odelin is more complicated for Tokyo, as they seek to be included in the zone for the multi-sport event in the Japanese capital.