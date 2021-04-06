Cubano Rivero’s team for group first place in Basketball Champions League





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 6 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero and his team Hereda San Pablo Burgos, from Spain, will play today in search of a victory that will assure them the first place in Group J, in the closing of the second phase of the Basketball Champions League, one of the highest level tournaments in Europe.



This team, current champions of this competition, have already secured their place in the round of the best eight in this contest, as well as their rivals this Tuesday, also the Spanish team Lenovo Tenerife, both with four wins and one loss.



Regarding this match, Joan Peñarroya, coach of the Burgos team, pointed out that the objective will be to incorporate "pieces that have been out of the team", so that "we are all more and more compact".



On March 9, in the first meeting between the two teams, Rivero scored 10 points in the 101-79 victory for Burgos, with a great efficiency in just over 11 minutes of action where he also had three rebounds and one assist.



According to the collective statistics, the Burgos registered a 60 % efficiency in field goals, with 36 baskets in 60 shots to the rim, and in three-point shots they had an excellent 51.5 % (17/33), coupled with a 70.6 % in free throws.