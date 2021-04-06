Cuban president congratulates Granma baseball team





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 5 (ACN) Granma team is champion of Cuban baseball! Congratulations to the team and its manager Carlos Marti, Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote today on Twitter about the team's victory in the grand final of the 60th National Baseball Series (SNB) on Sunday.



In his message, the Cuban president also acknowledged the Matanzas team, Granma's contender in the SNB final, and thanked the Cuban baseball players, who amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic made enjoying the national sport.



On Sunday, Cocodrilos from Matanzas and Alazanes from Granma celebrated the Cuban baseball final at the Jose Antonio Huelga stadium in Sancti Spiritus; for the third time in the last five years, the players from the eastern part of the country became champions.



The SNB is the most important Cuban sporting event held annually; it has the participation of 16 teams representing each of the provinces and the Special Municipality of the Isle of Youth.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was necessary to modify the schedules of the regular SNB campaign, which was played without public in the stadiums.