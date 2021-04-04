All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Cuban Judo Expert Loses Debut Fight at Turkey Grand Slam



Havana, April 2 (ACN) Cuban Judo expert Magdiel Estrada lost his debut fight in the 73 kilos to Belgian Jeroen Casse at the Grand Slam of Antalya, Turkey.

According to www.ippon.org, the 3-2 decision gave the Belgian the seventh position, and gave the gold medal to Italian Fabio Besile, followed by Turkish Bayram Kandemir (silver) and Canadian Arthur Merglidon (bronze).
The Antalya Grand Slam will continue on Saturday while Cuba will have a good opportunity for better scores with Ivan Silva (90 kilos) and Andy Granda (over 100 kilos), all under the coaching of Julio Alderete.

