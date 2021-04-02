Cuban Rivero helps team win in Basketball Champions League





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 2 (ACN) Cuban Jasiel Rivero once again stood out in the important victory of his club Hereda San Pablo Burgos, from Spain, which advanced to the round of the best eight in the Basketball Champions League, one of the highest level tournaments in Europe.



The Burgos team, current champions of the competition, won their ticket to the next stage with an 83-71 victory over Igokea, from Bosnia, in a duel in which Rivero scored eight points, grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out three assists, in addition to a block and a steal, for a total of 18 points.

For the winners, the most valuable player was Alex Renfroe with 10 points, eight assists and five balls captured under the boards, for a total of 24.



Also outstanding were captain Vitor Benite with 19 points and Dejan Kravic (16), while on the other side Anthony Clemmons (19), Steven Gray (15) and Darko Talic (12) stood out, according to the official site of the tournament.



In that game, played at the Coliseum Burgos, the locals won the first three quarters (29-17, 17-12 and 20-19), and although they lost the last period 17-23, they never saw their advantage on the scoreboard endangered.



With this result, the team from Burgos remained at the top of Group J with four wins and one loss, tied with another Spanish team, CB Canarias, both already qualified for the final eight of the competition.



In the case of Igokea (2-3) and VEF Riga (0-5), from Latvia, they were left without options to access the decisive phase for the discussion of the title, which the team from Burgos will try to revalidate.



Turning to the collective statistics in today's game, the winners were better in field goals with an effectiveness of 55.7 percent, with 34 baskets in 61 shots to the hoop, although in three-point shots they were again discreet with 28.6 % (6/21), while in free throws they did achieve an excellent 90 % (9/10).



The Bosnian club was only better from the perimeter with 50 % (13/26); while in field goals they reached 40.4 % (23/57) and were equally effective in free throws with 80 % (12/15).