Cuban modern pentathlon athletes in Bulgaria to compete in World Cups





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) The two Cuban modern pentathlon athletes qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, Leydi Laura Moya and Lester Ders, as well as aspirant José Ricardo Figueroa, will travel today to Bulgaria to compete in two World Cups.



All three players have won medals in different tournaments in the current cycle, including the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla 2018 and the Pan American Games in Lima 2019. Moya was the champion in the I Youth Olympic Games held in Singapore in 2010, and two years ago won two silver medals in the women's relay and a bronze medal in the individual competition. Her teammate Ders was not among the medalists then, but won his ticket after finishing fourth in the men's individual event.





They have been training for more than two weeks at the Baragua Swimming Pool Complex, a “bubble” of sorts currently at the disposal of several sports with a view to the Olympic Games.



"We are super well in the complex, we train all modalities except the equestrian show jumping, since we cannot go out to another facility. Still, we are highly committed and working hard to be in shape," Moya said recently to the Cuban press.



The three Cuban pentathletes will try to make the most of their participation in the World Cups in Bulgaria, in what will mark their return to high-level competitions after more than a year.