Cuban player braces for a key game in the Basketball Champions League





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 1 (ACN) Cuban athlete Jasiel Rivero, who plays for the Spanish club Hereda San Pablo Burgos, will have a major showdown today as his team tries to advance to the round of the best eight in the Basketball Champions League, one of the highest level tournaments in Europe.



The team from Burgos, current champion of the competition, is at the top of Group J with three wins and one loss, with the Bosnian Igokea (2-2) hot on their heels.



The Hereda San Pablo will be Igokea's opponent Thursday. A victory will qualify it for the final eight-team round of the tournament. It will be an opportunity for Rivero and his teammates to take revenge for their loss to the Bosnian team on March 30, even if the Cuban player ended up as MVP in that game after scoring 17 points and seven rebounds.