Cuban Rivero excels again in basketball Champions League





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 31 (ACN) With 17 points and seven rebounds, Cuban Jasiel Rivero excelled again on Tuesday in the second phase of the Basketball Champions League, one of the highest level tournaments in Europe, although he could not prevent the loss of his club Hereda San Pablo Burgos, from Spain.



The team from Burgos, current champions of the competition, came close to securing their qualification to the round of the best eight in this competition, but lost 75-77 to Igokea, from Bosnia, and suffered their first defeat in this stage.



For the team from Burgos, the most outstanding player was Rivero with a score of 19 points, who once again performed at a high level for his team, which will have the opportunity to get revenge against the same rivals on April 1.



In that duel, played at the Coliseum Burgos, other players with good offensive contribution for the hosts were captain Vitor Benite, with 12 points, as well as Thaddeus Mcfadden and Dejan Kravic, both with 11; while for the winners Anthony Clemmons (20) stood out, according to the official site of the tournament.



The locals started the game dominating the first quarter 21-16, but the Bosnians reacted in the second by winning 20-12, and after the break they won by the minimum 21-20 in the third period, while in the final quarter they kept the advantage despite losing 20-22.



Turning to the collective statistics, the team from Burgos was better in shooting from the field with an effectiveness of 48.3 percent, with 29 baskets in 60 shots to the hoop, although in three-point shots they dropped a lot with only 18.5 % (5/27), coupled with a low 54.5 % (12/22) in free throws.



Igokea was better from the free throw line with 75 %, product of 15 baskets in 20 occasions, and from the perimeter scored eight three-pointers out of 26 for 30.8 %, all of which influenced in their favor in the scoreboard.



With Tuesday's result, the Bosnian club maintains its chances of advancing to the final eight, now with an even balance of two wins and an equal number of losses in group J, but still behind the team from Burgos (3-1) and another Spanish team, CB Canarias (3-1), while in the basement, VEF Riga (0-4), from Latvia, is already without chances.