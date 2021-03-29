Cuba opens Tibilisi Judo Grand Slam with no medal





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) Cuba opened today with no medal in the first day of the judo Grand Slam in Tbilisi, Georgia, where Orlando Polanco, in the 66 kilograms (kg), fell in his second fight.



According to the tournament's website, the Cuban Polanco started with victory by Ippon -3 warnings (Shidos) to one- against the Azerbaijani Yashar Najafov, but in the second round he lost by the same way -2-3 Shidos-.

Najafov subsequently won the bronze medal, as did Mongolia's Kherlen Gambord, behind Uzbekistan's Sardor Nurillaev (gold) and Georgia's Vazha Margvelashvili (silver).



The other champions of the day were Georgia's Temur Nozadze in the 60 kg, Mongolia's Urantsetseg Munkhbat (48 kg), Italy's Odette Giuffrida (52 kg) and Kosovo's Nora Gjakova (57 kg).



Actions will continue tomorrow in the Georgian city, with the 63 and 70 kg fights for women and the 73 and 81 kg for men.



Cuba will be represented by Magdiel Estrada (73 kg), who was bye and will open against the winner of the fight between Greek Georgios Markarian and British Daniel Powel.



Georgia tops the medal table with one gold and two silvers, followed by Uzbekistan (1-1-0), Italy (1-1-0), Mongolia (1-0-1) and Kosovo (1-0-0), the five nations that won at least one title.



This first date of the tournament, a qualifier for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, closed with the registration of 464 judokas -253 men and 211 women- from 80 countries.