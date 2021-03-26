Cuban Arlenis Sierra placed 17th in Belgian cycling race





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra, from the A.R Monex club, took 17th place today in the Oxyclean Classic Brugge-De Panne, in Belgium, corresponding to the calendar of the International Cycling Union's World Tour and with a distance of 158.8 kilometers.

Sierra was part of a second group of 14 riders who crossed the finish line 0.12 seconds behind the leader, Australian Grace Brown, who clocked 4:03:17 hours.



Regarding the participation in this race of the cyclist from Manzanillo, the most important thing was to see how she was after recovering from the accident she suffered on March 11, when she was training in Italy, where her new club A.R Monex is based, and in which she suffered strong contusions.



Before the accident, Arlenis had made her debut this 2021 in the seventh edition of the Strade Bianche, run over 136 kilometers on March 6, and in which she placed 36th. And a day later she had finished in eleventh position in the Gold Trophy of Europe.

Sierra is one of the Cuban athletes who, thanks to her powerful pedaling, already has a ticket for the Olympic Games in Tokyo next summer.