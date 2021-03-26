Cuban judoka Orlando Polanco to debut today at Tibilisi Grand Slam



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 26 (ACN) Judoka Orlando Polanco will debut today in the first day of the Tbilisi Grand Slam, Georgia, the first of the three Cubans who will seek points in the qualifying event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, postponed to next summer.



According to the tournament's website, Polanco, in the 66 kilograms (kg) will open the actions in pool C against Azerbaijan's Yashar Najafov, while on Saturday Magdiel Estrada (73 kg) and on Sunday -last date of the competition-, Andy Granda (over 100 kg) will compete.



The judo federation announces that Estrada was bye and will compete in pool B against the winner of the fight between the Greek Georgios Markarian and the British Daniel Powel, Granda will also wait for the winner between the Belarusian Yahor Kuhharenka and the Montenegrin Anto Dubrete.



The reduced Cuban delegation will now contest with only three, since Arnaes Odelin (57 kg), Maylin del Toro (63 kg), Kaliema Antomarchi (78 kg) and Idalis Ortiz (over 78 kg) tested positive for PCR applied by the organizers and are isolated in individual rooms, while the fifth Cuban judoka who will not participate now is Ivan Silva (90 kg), who has a runny nose due to a common cold.



Out of the eight present in Georgia, six are in the qualification zone -20 in this way and only one per country-, Ortiz, Silva, del Toro, Antomarchi, Granda and Estrada -20 and only one per country-.



In the case of Estrada, he is in the continental quota zone -one per country-.



As for the plans before leaving for Georgia, from Turkey they must move to Mexico, since the city of Guadalajara will host the Pan American Championship, April 15-17, since a few days ago replaced Cordoba, Argentina, while June 6-13 they must stay in Hungary, host of the World Championship in Budapest.