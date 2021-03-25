Cuban archer moves to the third round in Pan American Championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 25 (ACN) Cuban archer Hugo Franco advanced today to the third round of the Pan American Archery Championship in Monterrey, Mexico, where at the same time is held the pre-Olympic tournament that gives tickets to Tokyo.



On Wednesday and Thursday, with action exclusively for the continental competition, in the beginning of the individual elimination matches, Franco won 6-2 in the second round against Ecuador's Lester Alejandro Ortegon, and is thus the only Cuban representative to reach the next round in the men's category.

Today, the island's women Elizabeth Rodriguez, Maydenia Sarduy and Riacelis Fleitas will also go to the Monterrey State Training Center with the intention of advancing to the next round.



This Tuesday in the qualifying round, Rodriguez totaled 622 points to place 10th, while Sarduy completed her best score in the last three years (611) to place 15th and Fleitas (579) finished 24th.



To complete the performance of the Cubans in the first competitive date, Alejandro Ariel Hernandez, who is looking for his place in the Paralympic event, scored 494 units in his debut and will face Brazil's Nelson Santos (541).



The archers of the Caribbean nation attend this tournament with the main goal of guaranteeing one or two Olympic tickets, although a good result in the Pan American Championship -they are two independent events- would be well received after a year without competing at that level because of the COVID-19.