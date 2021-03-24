Cuba to have five judokas in Tbilisi Grand Slam 2021





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 24 (ACN) Cuba will participate this Friday with five judokas in the Grand Slam in Tibilisi, Georgia, after three of the eight committed to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, postponed for next summer, tested positive to the COVID-19.



After several days of a training base in Georgia, it was known of the three cases, information confirmed by Rafael Manso, president of the Cuban Judo Federation.



However, Manso assured that the five pupils of Yordanis Arencibia and Julio Alderete who tested negative for PCR will compete.



He reiterated that the three affected by the virus -asymptomatic- are isolated in separate rooms of the Tower Tbilisi hotel, complying with all sanitary measures, while the rest continue their preparation, focusing on the strong competition, from 26 to 28 and qualifier for Tokyo.



The group of Cuban judokas is led by Idalis Ortiz, Olympic and world multi medalist, and leader of the Olympic ranking of more than 78 kilograms (kg), followed by the other five Cubans who appear in the qualifying zone -20 places and one per country by that way- for the Olympic Games.



Ivan Silva (90 kg), who appeared in the second places of the list and now occupies the fourth position, due to the lack of presence of Cuba in tournaments that distribute points for Tokyo, also highlights.



Maylin del Toro (63 kg), Kaliema Antomarchi (78 kg), Andy Granda (over 100 kg) and Magdiel Estrada (73 kg), the latter for the continental quota -one per country- are also in the zone.



The small delegation is completed by Orlando Polanco (66 kg) and Arnaes Odelin (57 kg), who will be looking to continue adding positions to be included among the qualifiers for Tokyo.



Before leaving for Georgia, they must travel from Turkey to Argentina, since the city of Cordoba will host the Pan American Championship, April 15 to 17, while from June 6 to 13 they must stay in Hungary, host of the World Championship in Budapest.