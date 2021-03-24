Cuba to debut vs. Guatemala in World Cup Qualifiers





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 24 (ACN) The Cuban national football team will debut today against the local team at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores stadium in Guatemala, in the CONCACAF qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



Pablo Elier Sanchez, the team's technical director, has already announced the lineup that will open the match, which includes goalkeeper Sandy Sanchez, along with defenders Jorge Luis Corrales, Carlos Vazquez, Sandro Cutiño and Yosiel Piedra.



In addition, Arichel Hernandez, Karel Espino, Maykel Reyes and Luis Javier Paradela will be the midfielders, while "legionnaires" Onel Hernandez (Norwich City, England) and Joel Apesteguía (SP Tre Fiori, San Marino) will play as forwards.



In recent international events, the different Cuban teams have scored many goals against and none in favor, a clear sign not only of serious defensive mistakes, but of something even worse: their traditional goal drought in front of the opponent's goal.



All of Cuba is optimistic about the current national team, which for the first time in its history includes players who live abroad. And although they have only had two days of training with the group that traveled to Guatemala from Havana, they are expected to show a better face than in the past.

Statistics show that, out of the last five games against Guatemala, the Cuban team has won two and lost three.