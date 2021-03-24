Cuba will not Contest Central American Basketball Meet





Havana, March 23 (ACN) The Cuban Basketball Federation announced on Tuesday that the women team will not be able to participate in the Central American and Caribbean Basketball meet due to the infection of some of its athletes with SARS-Cov-2.



According to the island’s JIT sports publication, five players in the delegation that was to contest the games were confirmed positive to the virus.



The athletes were hospitalized while the rest of the players were isolated in tune with local health protocols, the publication explains.



The basketball meet to take place March 24-29 is contested by delegations from Mexico, Central American and the Caribbean.