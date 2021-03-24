Cuba concludes participation of its para-rifflers in the World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 23 (ACN) Cubans Yenigladys Suarez and Marino Heredia will finish today their participation in the Paratriathlon World Cup in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, where they will compete in the 50-meter (m) mixed pistol in both sexes.



Suarez, champion at the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games in the 10m air pistol, will try to improve the tenth place obtained on Arab soil in that event and in the 25m sport pistol.



Last Saturday she achieved a record higher than the required to qualify for the Paralympic event in Tokyo in this modality in which she prevailed in the continental competition, and although she could not enter the final of the best eight with a total of 550 points, she did achieve her personal best.



Another positive element of her performance was that she surpassed the 510 score required in two competitions by the World Sport Para Shooting, for those aspiring to participate in the Olympic games.



For his part, Heredia, owner of the silver medal in the 50m mixed pistol in Lima, will be looking for a better result than in his debut when he finished in 11th place in the 25m distance.



Both Cuban athletes have been announced to participate in the World Cup in Lima, Peru, in June, where the last 18 places for Tokyo will be awarded out of a total of 148 direct places based on results. In that city, 12 in rifle and six in pistol will be shared out.