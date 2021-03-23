Cuban baseball pre-selection to begin training for Caribbean Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 22 (ACN) The Cuban baseball pre-selection team, made up of 34 players, will begin training today at the Victoria de Giron stadium in Matanzas, in preparation for the upcoming Caribbean Cup to be held in Curacao April 17-23.



This roster is made up of four catchers, 11 infielders, seven outfielders and 14 pitchers. And at the end, there will be a final cut since the team will have only 24 players.



In the first days of preparation, neither its director Armando Ferrer (Matanzas), nor the players from Matanzas and Granma who are part of this pre-selection, who next Sunday will be fight for the national title, will be present.



According to reports, in the Caribbean Cup, the Cuban team is part of the Elite group, debuting on April 17 against the Dominican Republic, and then will play against Curacao (18) and Panama (19). They will rest on April 20 and close the qualifying phase against Puerto Rico (21).

The top four will advance to the semifinals, with matches between first and fourth, as well as second against third. The winners will play in the grand final.



The participation of this Cuban team, which includes a mix of veteran players and talented youngsters, will help Cuban officials to get a better idea of the team that will be called to participate in the pre-Olympic tournament in Florida next June, which will award a single ticket to Tokyo.