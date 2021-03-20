Cuban archers travel to Monterrey in search for Olympic tickets





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 20 (ACN) With the goal of earning at least one ticket to Tokyo, Cuban archers will travel today to the Mexican city of Monterrey to compete in the continental archery tournament from March 21 to 28 against archers from another 22 countries.



Head coach Vladimir Quintas told ACN that six Cuban athletes will strive to get more than one place for the Games in Japan, even if obtaining only one will be a successful result. “Monterrey will give three tickets to both sexes, but each country can only qualify one competitor in each category.



Heading the male archers is Juan Carlos Stevens, 53, who ended fifth in 2008 in Beijing Olympic Games and has under his belt seven gold medals in Central American and Caribbean Games, a silver medal in the Pan American Games of Rio de Janeiro 2007, and a team bronze in Guadalajara 2011.