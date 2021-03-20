Epee World Cup begins today in Kazan, Russia





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 20 (ACN) Cuban fencers Yunior Reytor—silver medalist at the Peter Bayonki World Cup in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017—and Yamilka Rodriguez—bronze winner at the Guadalajara 2011 Pan American Games—are in Kazan, Russia, to compete in the Epee World Cup.



Jaine Hernandez, head coach of the men's team, told ACN that it will be a good opportunity for both fencers to practice with a view to the April continental qualifiers for Tokyo 2021. “It’s a strong tournament that gives points for the world ranking, a difficult task given the high quality of their rivals, especially Europeans and Asians.”



Regarding the April competition in Panama, National Fencing Commissioner Aljadis Bandera said that Cuba will be represented by five athletes, but only the winners in each discipline (epee, foil and saber) will make it to the Olympics.



He also mentioned that in June there will be a qualifier for the Central American and Caribbean Games in the city of San José, Costa Rica, and also ratified Cuba’s hopes to take part in 2021 Junior Pan American Games in Colombia with a group of young fencers expected to be the relief of the top figures in the national team.