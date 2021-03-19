Cuban parathletes win six medals at Grand Prix in Tunisia





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 19 (ACN) Cubans made their debut on Thursday at the Parathletics Grand Prix in Tunis, one of the qualifying tournaments for the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, winning six medals.



Among the prize winners was five-time champion Omara Durand, together with her guide Yuniol Kindelán, who dominated the 100 meters (m) of the T12 category (profoundly visually impaired) with a time of 11.97 seconds.



Durand, several times world champion and in Paralympic events, still has options to increase her harvest, since she is announced in the 200 and 400 meters.



As reflected in the digital edition of the sports publication JIT, also won the title among the men's T12 group Leinier Savón, who with a mark of 10.75 seconds approached his lifetime maximum (10.72), imposed in 2017.



The other gold metals had as protagonists Robiel Yanquiel Sol (T47-upper limb amputee) with 6.77 m in the long jump, and Leonardo Díaz (F56/57-wheelchair), owner of 43.34 m in the discus.



The text adds that just weeks ago Robiel jumped 7.31 m in one of the confrontations of the national pre-selection in this capital, so his record in the African nation is considered discreet.



Similarly, Uliser Aguilera (F13-visually impaired), who has already qualified for the javelin in Tokyo, was below his best attempts, although the 56.51 m he achieved was good enough for a second place in the awards, surpassed by Azerbaijan's Orkham Gasimov (59.50 m).



In addition, Noraivis de La Heras was among the medalists with 29.27 m in the discus F44/46 (affected upper limb), and escorted the Nigerian Goodness Nwachukwu (32.95 m) and the host Mariem Soudani (29.46).



Tomorrow, the actions will continue with other events, and Cuba is expecting the participation of multi Paralympic champion Yunidis Castillo (T47 - upper limb amputee), who will be looking for her ticket to Tokyo in the 400 m flat.



More than 450 paratriathletes from 59 countries are competing in the Grand Prix of Tunis, all of them with the intention of achieving marks that will allow them to opt for a place in the Paralympic Games to be held in the Japanese capital.