Cuba announces pre-selection for the Caribbean Baseball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 19 (ACN) The average of the Cuban baseball team is only 1.2 runs per game in the last five international events in which it has participated, and we must improve our level to recover the international results that the fans expect so much, considered today the national baseball commissioner Ernesto Reinoso.



Such criteria were issued in a meeting with the specialized press to announce the pre-selection for the III Caribbean Cup next month in Curacao.



This pre-selection is of 36 players and has a mix of experienced players with a group of talented athletes, in view of the necessary renewal for the next Olympiad, explained the director.



Among those 36 men, 24 of whom will attend the Cup, are catchers Iván Prieto González (GRA), Rafael Viñales Álvarez (LTU), Andrys Pérez García (MTZ) and Yosvani Alarcón Tardío (LTU).



As infielders are Lisbán Correa Sánchez (IND), Guillermo Avilés Difurnó (GRA), César Prieto Echevarría (CFG), Santiago Torres Baena (SCU), Yordan Manduley Escalona (HOL), Luis Vicente Mateo Terry (CFG), Dayán García Ortega (ART), Pavel Quesada Pedroso (CFG), Yadil Mujica Díaz (MTZ), Daniel Pérez Pérez Pérez (CFG) and Andrés Hernández Díaz (IND).



The preselected outfielders are Dennis Laza Spencer (MAY), Yasniel González Vega (MAY), Yoelkis Guibert Stevens (SCU), Roel Santos Martínez (GRA), Raico Santos Almeida (GRA), Yadir Drake Domínguez (MTZ) and Geyser Cepeda Lima (SSP).



Meanwhile, the pitchers are Lázaro Blanco Matos (GRA), Carlos Juan Viera Álvarez (LTU), Yoanni Yera Montalvo (MTZ), Frank Madan Montejo (CMG), Pablo Luis Guillén Díaz (VCL), Bryan Chi Montoya (IND), Carlos Font Mustelier (SCU), Yunior Tur Pozo (SCU), Renner Rivero Estrada (MTZ), Marlon Vega Travieso (MAY), Dariel Fernández Baz (PRI), Frank Abel Álvarez Díaz (PRI), Naykel Cruz Saldívar (MTZ) and Yankiel Mauri Gutiérrez (SSP).



This pre-selection will begin training on the coming 22nd with stage in Matanzas, and its director will be the Yumurino Armando Ferrer, accompanied by the mentor of the Leñadores,