Cuban fencers to compete in World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 18 (ACN) Cuban fencers Yunior Reytor and Yamilka Rodriguez will compete beginning tomorrow in the Fencing World Cup to be held in the Russian city of Kazan until the 23rd, which will grant points for the world ranking.



Reytor, silver medalist at the Peter Bayonki World Cup in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017, is ranked 40th in the list of the world; while his teammate Rodriguez, bronze winner at the Pan American Games in Guadalajara 2011, appears farther away in the 125th position.



About the presence of both in that important tournament, Aljadis Bandera, national commissioner of that sport, told Radio Rebelde radio station that it will be a good opportunity for them to make top-level fights in view of their participation in the continental qualifier for the summer event in Tokyo.



He added that Cuba will be represented by five fencers in this pre-Olympic competition and the aspiration is to obtain the places, although only the winners of each arm, that is, epee, foil and sabre, will guarantee the ticket.



In June, the qualifier for the Central American and Caribbean Games will be held in the city of San Jose, Costa Rica, and we also ratify our intention to attend the Pan American Junior Games to be held this year in Colombia, the executive concluded.