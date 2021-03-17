Cuban Para-Shooters Drill in Arab Emirates towards World Cup





Havana, March 16 (ACN) Cuban sports para-shooters Yenigladys Suarez and Marino Heredia took training in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, as they prepare for the World Shooting Cup to be hosted by that Arab city till March 24.



While taking training at the also known as the Garden City in the Abu Dabi emirate, bordering with Oman, Yenigladys Suarez said that she is taking part of a preparation which also takes 17 para-shooters, according to the Cuban JIT sports website.



“I faced some difficulties I’m dealing with before the competition takes place,” said the para-athlete who is also looking forward to Tokyo’s Olympic Games, said the 10m air pistol champ at Lima 2019 Para-Pan-Am Games.



The World Cup will count on high-level competitors such as the world champ at France’s Chateuroix 2018, Ukrainian Oleksii Denisiuk, and his colleague Iryna Liakhu who took to the finals in that same championship. Also attending will be para-shooters from the Scheck Republic, Kenya, Hungary, Croatia, Portugal, India, Turkey and Uzbekistan.



The two Cuban competitors could get tickets for Tokyo during a last chance at Peru’s World Cup, which has been put off till next June. The event will grant 18 olympic tickets, 11 of them in rifle and seven in pistol.