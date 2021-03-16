Cuba to compete in world football qualifying rounds for the World Cup



HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) Headed by the four players who play in foreign leagues and live abroad, Cuban coach Pablo Elier Sanchez announced today the group of 23 players that make up the Cuban national football team for the World Cup qualifiers, which begin on March 24.



As it is known, Cuba will face Guatemala and Curacao on March 24 and 28. And that quartet will only have two days before the first match to do the necessary team work with the rest of the group.



The goalkeepers called up by Elier are Sandy Sanchez, Elier Pozo and Nelson Jhonston, while the defenders are Carlos Vazquez, Jorge Luis Corrales, Yosel Piedra, Dariel Alejandro Morejon, Sandro Cutiño, Norgeman Rodriguez and Erick Rizo.



As midfielders, Elier chose Karel Espino, Arichel Hernandez, Luis Javier Paradela, Jose Perez, Rolando Abreu, Asmel Nunez and Jean Carlos Rodriguez, along with forwards Onel Hernandez, Joel Apesteguia, Maykel Reyes, Sander Fernandez, Yasniel Matos and Yunior Perez.



For the first time in its history, a Cuban national team includes athletes who play in Brazil, Spain, Guatemala, the United States, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, England, Honduras, San Marino and Cuba.



In a telephone conversation with the Cuban News Agency, national commissioner Oliet Rodriguez informed the team will travel to Guatemala next 21st.