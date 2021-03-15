Cuban archers go to Monterrey for Olympic tickets





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) With the goal of securing at least one ticket to the Tokyo Olympic Games, Cuban archers will compete in the continental archery qualifiers in Monterrey, Mexico, from March 21 to 28.



Head coach Vladimir Quintas told ACN that the purpose is to qualify more than one Cuban archer, even if getting one place would be a success. Six athletes—three men and three women—will strive to make it to Japan in a competition that qualifies only one male and one female participant per country.



The most outstanding member of the Cuban archery team is Juan Carlos Stevens, 53, who ended fifth in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and has won seven gold medals in Central American and Caribbean Games, the silver medal in the Pan American Games of Rio de Janeiro 2007, and a team bronze in Guadalajara 2011.



Archers from 23 countries will compete in these qualifiers for Tokyo Olympiads.