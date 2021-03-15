Cuban disc thrower Pérez sets season world lead





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 15 (ACN) Cuban Yaime Perez, the world champion in Doha 2019, reaffirmed this weekend as leader in the world list of the women's discus throw with a 67.73 meters (m) shot, a result she achieved at the Pan American Stadium in Havana.



In the fourth test of confrontation of the members of the Cuban Olympic pre-selection, Perez stood out with that record in her second attempt, according to data sent to the press by Alfredo Sanchez, statistician of the Cuban Athletics Federation.



The champion of the Pan American Games of Lima 2019 had this Saturday a great sequence in her six opportunities: 66.02-67.73-63.00-67.27-65.20-63.40 m, to send another warning of her serious pretensions in the fight under the five rings of Tokyo.



Silinda Morales, bronze medalist at the 2018 World Youth Championships, achieved a personal best of 63.17 m to finish in second place and improve on what she achieved in her previous performance (61.94 m).



That event should bring great joy to the Caribbean nation in the Japanese capital, where there could be another chapter of the sporting rivalry between Perez and Denia Caballero, undoubtedly strong contenders for medals in the discus throw.



Both were great protagonists in the World Championships in Doha, two years ago, where they made a sensational 1-2 in the awards podium.



In that event, Perez almost took the gold medal out of the "freezer" with an excellent record of 69.17 m in the fifth attempt, to beat Caballero (68.44 m), who ended up with the silver medal.



Also in the Pan American Stadium, the youth triple jumper Leyanis Perez, who achieved a personal best of 14.26 m to top the list of the world's top athletes in her category, was a standout.



During Friday and Saturday of next week, this series of confrontations should close behind closed doors due to the protection measures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and then the Barrientos Memorial is expected to be held as the final point of the preparation macrocycle.